It’s Okay To Enjoy A Short-Term Splurge

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The weather is getting better and the days are getting longer, so I am going to tell you something that very few doctors make a point of stressing: you should have fun.

That is right. You should make sure you have fun. You should enjoy your family and all those who want to celebrate with you. Have a great meal.

Let’s face it: we don’t eat properly all the time and it is okay to occasionally eat something that you shouldn’t. In fact, if you give yourself a break every now and then you are more likely to eat healthy.

There are dozens of studies which support the fact that short-term splurges are not the things that lead to weight problems and chronic elevations in cholesterol and triglyceride.

Enjoy your family. Enjoy time with them.

That advice is good 24/7. But if you want an occasional break from the healthiest diet — go for it.