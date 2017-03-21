Senator Chuck Grassley On FBI Investigations: ‘Transparency Brings Accountability’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley talked with Chris Stigall on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT about the Congressional hearings on Russian interference into the 2016 election and Donald Trump’s allegation that he was spied on by Barack Obama. He also spoke on intelligence leaks to the media, saying that while he understands the need for security, he wished FBI Director James Comey would’ve been more forthcoming about the status of ongoing investigations.

“There are things that are said that are presumably in a secure environment that can’t be said publicly because, one, they deal with national security issues or they deal with investigations. You don’t want to give information out that may help your enemy or may help the people that you’re investigation, [but] I think some of the things that he told us could be more public and they ought to be. Transparency brings accountability.”

FBI Director Comey: No Information To Support Trump Claims He Was Wiretapped By Obama

Specifically, Grassley would like confirmation that something is being done to combat the leaking of information that has run rampant since Trump took office in January.

“I would think that when a crime has been committed and you would expect if you know a crime’s been committed, that you’d be investigating it, it would be pretty common sense to say, yes, there is such an investigation going on and I don’t know about the reluctance to say that because, obviously, the people that committed the crime have to know that there is a danger to finding out who the perpetrator is.”

