Senator Chuck Grassley On Neil Gorsuch: ‘It’s Pretty Difficult To Say Anything Negative About Him’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, discussed the confirmation process for Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch. He expressed his approval of Donald Trump’s selection to fill the vacancy left by the death of Antonin Scalia.

“We’re talking about somebody that probably will be deciding cases, because he’s only 49 years old, for the next 30 or 40 years. It’s a pretty important thing who we put on the Supreme Court and, quite frankly, I’m happy with Judge Gorsuch.”

Grassley said Gorsuch interprets the law the way all justices should.

“It’s pretty difficult to say anything negative about him, how he approaches the law, leaving his own personal views out, saying that he’s a judge and a judge can’t be a legislator and his denouncing the saying that sometimes people consider judges nothing but politicians with robes. He looks at it looking at the law, looking at the facts of the case, making a decision very dispassionately from his own point of view.”

He also stated he thinks many Democrats will have a hard time voting against him, despite a concerted effort on the left to prevent him from assuming a seat on the court.

“I think that we will get at least a handful…because I think this guy is going to do a pretty good job of answering questions and that it’s going to be hard for some Democrats not to vote for him, particularly those that come from states that are red states. There’s a few of them in the United States Senate. I think he’s going to demonstrate the independence that you would want.”

