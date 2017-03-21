Gloucester Township Police Searching For Driver Of Suspicious Vehicle

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Gloucester Township Police are investigating after they say a suspicious man attempted to give a young girl a ride.
Police say it happened March 11, just after 2:30 p.m., in the area of Stonebridge Drive, near the Terrestria development.
According to investigators, the girl was walking along Stonebridge Drive when an unknown vehicle approached her, and the driver asked if she needed a ride.
The girl was not harmed and the vehicle fled the scene.
The vehicle is described as an older model white “box style” sedan with a blue/black colored stripe or molding that wrapped around the entire vehicle.
The suspect is described as a white male, late 40’s to early 50’s years of age, brown eyes, with chin facial hair.
If anyone has additional information or knowledge of similar incidents please call 9-1-1, the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500 or call GTPD Anonymous Crime Tip Line: 856-842-5560.