Activists Rally At Center City EPA Offices: ‘This Fight Is Just Beginning’

March 21, 2017 3:11 PM By Paul Kurtz
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Environmental activists held a rally outside the EPA’s regional headquarters in Center City Tuesday.

Sam Rubin of Food and Water Watch said, “I think this fight is just beginning.”

Rubin was among about a dozen activists who took part in a show of support for the EPA, which could have its budget slashed by almost a third, if the President’s budget plan is approved by Congress.

Gary Morton, President of the union local 3631 representing government employees says thousands could lose their jobs.

“The proposal would be for 32 hundred nationwide during 2018. So we’re estimating 300 per region, possibly,” said Morton

In addition, many popular EPA programs would be scaled back or eliminated. The protesters later marched to the Center City office of Senator Bob Casey to plead their case, and urged everyone to reach out to their elected representatives.

