Eating Cheese May Help You Lose Weight, Study Finds

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Scientist in Ireland have found that eating a lot of cheese does not raise your cholesterol and could actually help you lose weight.
Researchers also discovered that people who eat more dairy tend to have a lower body mass index, reports the The Sun.
‘Piggy Bank’ Turtle Dies After Swallowing Over 900 Coins
According to the report, 1,500 Irish adults kept a four-day food journal and were asked to keep track of how much dairy they ate. Their blood samples were then analyzed for cholesterol levels and other metabolic health problems.
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Pilots 14-Foot-Tall Robot
Researchers found that the adults with a lower body mass index ate more dairy and although adults who ate large amounts of cheese consumed more saturated fat, they did not have the associated higher cholesterol.
However, lower blood pressure was associated with eating cheese – more than other products like yogurt and milk.