Former Eagles DT Bennie Logan Calls Out Reporter

March 21, 2017 10:51 AM By Andrew Porter
Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — During the NFL free-agency period, there are numerous of reports floated out there about players all over the league.

Eagles defensive tackle and fan favorite Bennie Logan signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs last week.

Yahoo’s Charles Robinson reported on Tuesday that Logan turned down a “very sizeable” offer during the season from the Eagles.

Logan called our Robinson on Twitter, asking if Robinson has proof of this report.

Robinson shot back, asking Logan to answer the question if he did in fact turn down an offer from the Eagles.

(to be continued…)

Logan, 27, was the Eagles’ third-round pick in 2013 and had a solid four seasons in Philadelphia, recording 163 combined tackles and 5.5 sacks in 59 games.

