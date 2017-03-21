Former Eagles DT Bennie Logan Calls Out Reporter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — During the NFL free-agency period, there are numerous of reports floated out there about players all over the league.

Eagles defensive tackle and fan favorite Bennie Logan signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs last week.

Yahoo’s Charles Robinson reported on Tuesday that Logan turned down a “very sizeable” offer during the season from the Eagles.

Interesting. Was told DT Bennie Logan had a very sizable extension offer on table from #Eagles during the season and turned it down. Whoops. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 20, 2017

Logan called our Robinson on Twitter, asking if Robinson has proof of this report.

Keep word"was told"! Now please tell us the source you get this info from. Since you feel the need to spread he say she say. You have proof? https://t.co/3Zpt6T2vLZ — Bennie .C. Logan (@da_king_son18) March 21, 2017

Robinson shot back, asking Logan to answer the question if he did in fact turn down an offer from the Eagles.

@da_king_son18 Do you deny it? Pretty simple question: were you offered a long term deal by the Eagles during the season? Yes or no? — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 21, 2017

Logan, 27, was the Eagles’ third-round pick in 2013 and had a solid four seasons in Philadelphia, recording 163 combined tackles and 5.5 sacks in 59 games.