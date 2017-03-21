Delco Software Company Uses Beer, Drones To Tout ‘Cloud’ Future Of Business

NEWTOWN SQUARE (CBS) –Drones, virtual reality goggles, voice-activated personal assistants: they’re already in many homes.
Now a software company based in Newtown Square, Delaware County is making a push to put that tech in the hands of businesses — by way of the cloud.
Like your beer dark? Bitter? Packing a boozy punch? Tap your preferences on a tablet, and virtual coasters on shelves light up under bottles that fit your criteria.
“It can quickly tell me you might like these three — so instead of buying one six-pack, well, I might just buy three six-packs,” says Dave Hutchison, head of marketing for North America at SAP. “We’re helping customers determine how to make the most of information that’s available in today’s world.”
SAP is using the demos inside its ‘Business Reimagined’ trailer to show how its Internet-based software and services can help companies, cities, and the rest of us leverage all that data and technology.
“Things like making a customer’s life easier on a motorcycle journey across the country,” says Katie Meyer, innovation program manager for SAP. “A digital boardroom, where they will experience live data and be walked through a scenario about diversity in the workforce.
What it’s like to fly a drone using virtual reality to check out some utility poles. So it’s going to be very cool.”
SAP is taking this ‘pop-up’ show on the road throughout this year.