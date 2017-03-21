New Allentown Restaurant Offering Healthy Eating Options For An Active Lifestyle

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS)—A new restaurant, offering healthy eating options for people with an active lifestyle, is opening a store in Allentown, Pennsylvania this week.

CoreLife Eatery combines scratch cooking with flavorful source ingredients and affordable eating alternative for people always on the move.

“Customers have been trained to believe that healthy food cannot taste good, but we are debunking that myth,” says Todd Mansfield, partner and Wellness Champion for CoreLife Eatery. “We create our menu every day in store from simple, top quality ingredients that taste great and our customers want to eat.”

The eatery offers a wide variety of fresh ingredients that are transformed into custom-created dishes. All foods are free of trans fats, artificial colors, sweeteners, other artificial additives and GMO’s. The chicken and steak used are sustainably raised and never given antibiotics or hormones, and the bone broth is slow simmered all day for maximum taste and nutrition.

The company wants you experience the eatery for FREE before they officially open their doors.

On Thursday, head over to 833 North Krocks Road in Hamilton Crossings Plaza to enjoy a complimentary meal. The promotion runs from 11 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.

“We are thrilled to bring CoreLife Eatery to Pennsylvania and are confident that the Allentown community will soon understand firsthand why our food has become an integral part of the everyday lives for those from all walks of life,” says Scott Davis, Chief Concept Officer of CoreLife Eatery.

The Allentown location is the first store to open in Pennsylvania and are set to open their doors this Friday.

The first CoreLife Eatery location opened in Syracuse in 2015, and additional locations in Upstate New York and Ohio opened last year.

