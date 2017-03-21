City On First ICE List Refusing Requests To Detain Criminal Illegal Immigrants

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In an effort to put public pressure on so-called “sanctuary cities,” federal officials have released a list of cases in which local law enforcement declined to detain people wanted by immigration authorities.

Philadelphia made the list with two cases.

This is the first of weekly reports required by the same executive order that seeks to deny federal funds to sanctuary cities.

There are more than 200 cases listed nationally, two from Philadelphia– one is a Dominican citizen convicted of selling heroin who is still in jail; the other is a Jamaican national charged with homicide. City officials had no further information on him.

ALSO READ: Environmental Activists Rally At Center City EPA Offices: ‘This Fight Is Just Beginning’

The executive order says the list is meant to inform the public of public safety threats from the sanctuary policy, but Mayor Jim Kenney’s office has a different take, saying it shows hundreds of jurisdictions, urban and rural, liberal and conservative, are not cooperating.

Kenney’s office argues the detainers do not meet Fourth Amendment requirements, and could open the city to civil action, while creating a cost and administrative burden.