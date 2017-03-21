CBS 3: Feds Set To Announce Corruption Charges Against Philly DA Seth Williams

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sources tell CBS 3 federal officials are set to announce corruption charges against Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams.

A press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. and will include officials from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey, and the FBI Special Agent in Charge from the Philadelphia division, among others.

There is no word yet on what those charges will be.

Investigators began looking into Williams’ personal and political finances in August 2015, finding a series of ethics controversies, including not disclosing $160,500 in gifts and income. That included $45,000 in home repairs.

In January, the Philadelphia Board of Ethics imposed its largest fine ever, $62,000, on Williams for a number of violations, including failing to disclose gifts and sources of income and accepting gifts from prohibited sources.

The ethics board said Williams has through 2022 to pay off the penalty, owing $10,000 annually starting in 2018. The deal also includes what’s called a re-opener agreement. The ethics board tells CBS 3 should it learn of additional violations, it can amend the deal.

Williams himself triggered the investigation, last summer, when he amended his financial statements for 2010 through 2015, disclosing $160,000 in previously unreported gifts and income.

A spokesman at the time said they were from close family and friends. The gifts included a $45,000 roof on his Overbrook home, plane trips, vacations, suits and watches.

The board found ten more gifts and payments Williams still had not disclosed:

In 2010 — a gift of $2,500 from Obermayer Rebmann Maxwell & Hippel, LLP

–a gift of $3,536.59 from William R. Miller, IV

–a gift of $500 from William R. Miller, IV

— income from Zarwin Baum DeVito Kaplan Schaer Toddy, P.C.

In 2011 –a gift of $1,000 from Widener University

— income from Zarwin Baum DeVito Kaplan Schaer Toddy, P.C.

In 2013 — a gift of $7,000 from Mohammad N. Ali

— a gift of $500 from Monumental Baptist Church

— a gift of $630 from Orlando Cummings, Jr.

In 2015 — income from Zarwin Baum DeVito Kaplan Schaer Toddy, P.C.

In addition, the Board found 20 gifts from prohibited sources, “individuals who had a financial interest that the District Attorney was able to substantially affect through official action. They included criminal defense attorneys who were handling cases prosecuted by the District Attorney’s Office, as well as subordinate employees and contractors of the District Attorney’s Office.”

In addition to the record fine, Williams will pay the city $2,840, the value of the five largest of the prohibited gifts.

Those were:

— $690 in Phillies and 76ers tickets from Scott DiClaudio, a criminal defense attorney who was handling cases prosecuted by the District Attorney’s Office

–$750 in Visa gift cards from Mr. DiClaudio

–$200 in cash from Pierre Gomez, a subordinate employee of the District Attorney’s Office

–$200 in cash from Daniel Kearney, a subordinate employee of the District Attorney’s Office

–$1,000 in lodging from Richard Hoy, a criminal defense attorney who was handling cases prosecuted by the District Attorney’s Office.

Williams announced last month he would not seek re-election for a third term.