NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Atlantic City Murder Suspect Due In Court After Extradition 

March 21, 2017 10:58 PM
Filed Under: Atlantic City, murder

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (AP) — A man charged with murder in the shooting death of a woman whose body was found inside an Atlantic City apartment where they both lived has been returned to New Jersey.

Atlantic County prosecutors say 43-year-old Joseph McCoy is due to make his initial court appearance on Tuesday. The hearing comes after he was extradited from North Carolina, where he was captured in early January.

Man Accused of Killing AC Woman Arrested In North Carolina

McCoy also faces two weapons possession charges stemming from the death of 23-year-old Jacqueline Hoyle. She was found dead on Dec. 20 in a North Tennessee Avenue apartment.

An autopsy determined that Hoyle died of a single gunshot wound. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Authorities have not said what may have sparked the shooting or discussed the relationship between the two.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Spirits Convention
Getaway Guide To Marina Shopping

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia