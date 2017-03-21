Atlantic City Murder Suspect Due In Court After Extradition 

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (AP) — A man charged with murder in the shooting death of a woman whose body was found inside an Atlantic City apartment where they both lived has been returned to New Jersey.
Atlantic County prosecutors say 43-year-old Joseph McCoy is due to make his initial court appearance on Tuesday. The hearing comes after he was extradited from North Carolina, where he was captured in early January.
Man Accused of Killing AC Woman Arrested In North Carolina
McCoy also faces two weapons possession charges stemming from the death of 23-year-old Jacqueline Hoyle. She was found dead on Dec. 20 in a North Tennessee Avenue apartment.
An autopsy determined that Hoyle died of a single gunshot wound. Her death was ruled a homicide.
Authorities have not said what may have sparked the shooting or discussed the relationship between the two.
