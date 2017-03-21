Apple Unveils Red iPhone 7, Cheaper iPad

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Apple has unveiled a couple new devices — or, should we say, new-ish.

The only thing different about the latest iPhone 7 is its color:

Engadget.com senior editor Nathan Ingraham says, “It’s the first time they’ve ever put out a phone in red.”

Ingraham says the bigger-screen 7 Plus also is part of the Product (RED) campaign, which puts a portion of profits toward fighting AIDS.

The new 9.7″ iPad…

“…is meant to replace the older iPad Air 2, which surprisingly is a good two-and-a-half years old, so it was definitely due for an upgrade,” said Ingraham.

To get to the cheaper $329 starting price, Ingraham says Apple skipped laminating the screen to the glass — so there’s a visible gap. And there’s no anti-reflective coating.

“For most people this will be a perfectly capable product and more than enough for your needs,” he said. “It’s just not as pleasurable to look at for a long period of time, to be honest.”

A forthcoming free app called Clips combines video, photos, and music with filters and emoji — Apple’s take on Snapchat and Instagram videos.

“This is a much faster and simpler way to create movies out of a bunch of different clips,” he said.