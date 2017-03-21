Activists, Union Workers Aim To Help Drug-Addicted People In Camden

BREAKING: CBS 3 Sources: Feds Set To Announce Corruption Charges Against Philly DA Seth Williams 

March 21, 2017 11:26 AM By David Madden
Filed Under: Camden Police Department, Patty DiRenzo

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Camden police officers joined activists and labor union members in taking a walk downtown to help drug-addicted people living on the street.

Several times a year, Camden County employee Patty DiRenzo leads this walk with cards in hand. Those cards carry a message that you can call 911 if someone needs help, and you do not run the risk of getting arrested.

Are these efforts working? “Not as much as I want it to be because I’m still finding every time we come out on the street, kids are still unaware of the 911 law,” she told KYW Newsradio.

She lost a son to drug addiction, so this is personal. And she has garnered support not just from police, but members of Local 19 of the Sheet Metal Workers union.

Those union workers have garnered donations of items that the homeless need. Union organizer Luke Gordon listed some of them.

“We’ve got gloves, hats, toiletries, you know stuff for women, stuff for men. Lots of socks. Stuff that they’re gonna need on a daily basis if they’re out on the street,” Gordon said.

Some 100 homeless people received those bags, which will take care of today’s needs. Those cards might them help with the rest of their lives.

