Ex-76ers Forward And Broadcaster Steve Mix Is Now A Mets Usher

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Steve Mix spent 13 years in the NBA, the majority of those with the 76ers, reaching the NBA finals three times.

After that Mix spent a short time in coaching before landing a job as the Sixers color commentator alongside Marc Zumoff for 22 years.

Now, 69-years-old, Mix moved to Vero Beach, Florida with his wife and became an usher for the New York Mets at First Data Field in nearby Port St. Lucie.

“A year ago we moved down here to Vero beach and as you said now, I’m an usher for section 101 right behind home plate,” Mix told the 94WIP Morning Show. “I’m the VIP usher for that section!”

Listen: Steve Mix on the 94WIP Morning Show

Mix says a friend of his who works for the Detroit Tigers helped him get the job.

“It basically is a people job, just communicating with people, chatting with people having a good time and then somebody gives you a couple of nickels to watch a baseball game,” said Mix. “So that’s pretty cool too.”

Mix also said he is occasionally recognized by fans.

“Really I’m just an usher here, come on,” Mix says. “I’m just having a good time.”

As for the Sixers, Mix approves of new color commentator Alaa Abdelnaby, much more so than a sleeping Eric Snow.

“It was tough during the last few years, that program was not exactly at the highest level,” Mix said of the Sixers. “It was actually a good parting of the ways for the two of us. I think the current analyst Alaa Abdelnaby is doing a good job for them. I think he does an outstanding job. He’s working real well with Marc. They’ve got someone in there now who knows the game and won’t fall asleep during the broadcast.

“I’d thought I throw that one in there.”