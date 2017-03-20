Teacher Accused Of Kidnapping 15-Year-Old Student

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CBS/AP) — Tennessee authorities continue to search for a man who is suspected of kidnapping one of his students.
Elizabeth Thomas, 15, went missing last Monday.
Police believe she is with her former school teacher, 50-year-old Tad Cummins.
Elizabeth is one of ten children, and her mother is currently facing five counts of child abuse.
Investigators believe Cummins brainwashed Elizabeth into abandoning her family to be with him.
Cummins’ wife, Jill Cummins, on Friday asked her husband to turn himself in and bring the teenager home.
Tad Cummins formerly taught at the Culleoka Unit School. He was fired after the alert was issued.
He was placed on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Top 10 Most Wanted List.
