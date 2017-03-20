WATCH LIVE: FBI Director James Comey Testifies On Capitol Hill On Russia's Influence In Election

Teacher Accused Of Kidnapping 15-Year-Old Student

March 20, 2017 12:54 PM
Filed Under: Elizabeth Thomas, Tad Cummins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CBS/AP) — Tennessee authorities continue to search for a man who is suspected of kidnapping one of his students.

Elizabeth Thomas, 15, went missing last Monday.

Police believe she is with her former school teacher, 50-year-old Tad Cummins.

Police: Burglars Steal Up To $1 Million Worth Of Jewels From Store

Elizabeth is one of ten children, and her mother is currently facing five counts of child abuse.

Investigators believe Cummins brainwashed Elizabeth into abandoning her family to be with him.

Cummins’ wife, Jill Cummins, on Friday asked her husband to turn himself in and bring the teenager home.

Woman Has Limbs Amputated After Suffering Rare Form Of Strep Throat

Tad Cummins formerly taught at the Culleoka Unit School. He was fired after the alert was issued.

He was placed on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Top 10 Most Wanted List.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

One Comment

  1. Robert F. Schaffer says:
    March 20, 2017 at 1:10 pm

    The teacher must be a pervert who has thing for young teens but did he take a look at himself in the mirror and see that he’s no longer a young man. By the way, he got wife.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Spirits Convention
Getaway Guide To Marina Shopping
RMHC Telethon: Bidding For Good

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia