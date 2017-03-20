Suspect In Custody After Police Officer Assaulted In NE Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia Police officer is in the hospital after he was assaulted earlier this morning in Northeast Philadelphia.

Police say his attacker, who may have also robbed a convenience story in the neighborhood yesterday, is in custody.

Authorities say the officer is in stable condition at Aria Torresdale Hospital with an injury to his head. Eyewitness News is told he works in the 8th District and is a 20 year veteran of the force.

Police say the suspect arrested is just 17 years old.

The assault happened in a Parkwood shopping plaza.

The incident began around 4 a.m. Monday after police received a call about a man with a gun in the shopping center on the 12000 block of Academy Road.

An officer stopped the suspect and attempted to frisk him when a struggle ensued. Police say the teen then slammed the officer to the ground, which caused him to hit his head.

Police say the teen also fits the description of a suspect who robbed a 7-Eleven at gunpoint early Sunday morning.

Chief Inspector Scott Small says, “Not only is this individual going to be charged with assault on police, but Northeast is looking in to the possibility he may have committed this robbery at point of gun.”

Officers were able to find the teen about 20 minutes later hiding behind one of the businesses, but they have not found a gun.

Police and K9s are now combing the area looking for the weapon.