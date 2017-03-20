Suspect In Custody After Police Officer Assaulted In NE Philadelphia

March 20, 2017 6:26 AM By Trang Do
Filed Under: assault, Northeast Philadelphia, Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia Police officer is in the hospital after he was assaulted earlier this morning in Northeast Philadelphia.

Police say his attacker, who may have also robbed a convenience story in the neighborhood yesterday, is in custody.

Authorities say the officer is in stable condition at Aria Torresdale Hospital with an injury to his head. Eyewitness News is told he works in the 8th District and is a 20 year veteran of the force.

Police say the suspect arrested is just 17 years old.

The assault happened in a Parkwood shopping plaza.

The incident began around 4 a.m. Monday after police received a call about a man with a gun in the shopping center on the 12000 block of Academy Road.

An officer stopped the suspect and attempted to frisk him when a struggle ensued. Police say the teen then slammed the officer to the ground, which caused him to hit his head.

Police say the teen also fits the description of a suspect who robbed a 7-Eleven at gunpoint early Sunday morning.

Chief Inspector Scott Small says, “Not only is this individual going to be charged with assault on police, but Northeast is looking in to the possibility he may have committed this robbery at point of gun.”

Officers were able to find the teen about 20 minutes later hiding behind one of the businesses, but they have not found a gun.

Police and K9s are now combing the area looking for the weapon.

More from Trang Do
Comments

One Comment

  1. Lou Gots says:
    March 20, 2017 at 6:45 am

    The city of Killadelphia is done. It’s all West Camden now. The Northeast used to be O.K.but the whole place is become Indian Country any more.. .

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Spirits Convention
Getaway Guide To Marina Shopping
RMHC Telethon: Bidding For Good

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia