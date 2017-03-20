Spike Lee: ‘How Is Kaepernick Still A Free Agent?’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Spike Lee called out NFL teams in an Instagram post, for not signing quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
Just Had Brunch With My Brother Colin @Kaepernick7 . How Is It That There Are 32 NFL Teams And Kap Is Still A Free Agent? WTF. Smells MAD Fishy To Me,Stinks To The High Heavens. The New York J-E-T-S Need A Quarterback. Who Is The J-E-T-S Quarterback? Is My Man Joe Willie Namath Coming Back? Crazy Times We Live In. The Question Remains What Owner And GM Is Going To Step Up And Sign Colin So Their Team Has A Better Chance To WIN? What Crime Has Colin Committed? Look At The QB's Of All 32 Teams. This Is Some Straight Up Shenanigans,Subterfuge, Skullduggery And BS. Ya-Dig? Sho-Nuff. By Any Means Necessary. And Dat's Da NoFunLeague Truth,Ruth.
Of course, the 29-year-old Kaepernick is carrying extra baggage for teams because of his decision to kneel during the national anthem last season, igniting a major controversy.
Related: Theismann Rips 49ers For Giving Kaepernick Prestigious Award
On top of that, Kaepernick has struggled the past two seasons as he completed just 59.1 percent of his passes with 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
Kaepernick will reportedly stand for the national anthem during the 2017 season.
The Jets are still looking for a quarterback, as Lee points out in his post. They’re reportedly visiting with former Eagles QB Chase Daniel on Monday.