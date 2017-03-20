NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Spike Lee: ‘How Is Kaepernick Still A Free Agent?’

March 20, 2017 11:25 AM
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Spike Lee called out NFL teams in an Instagram post, for not signing quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Of course, the 29-year-old Kaepernick is carrying extra baggage for teams because of his decision to kneel during the national anthem last season, igniting a major controversy.

On top of that, Kaepernick has struggled the past two seasons as he completed just 59.1 percent of his passes with 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Kaepernick will reportedly stand for the national anthem during the 2017 season.

The Jets are still looking for a quarterback, as Lee points out in his post. They’re reportedly visiting with former Eagles QB Chase Daniel on Monday.

 

