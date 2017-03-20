Seven Figure Grant Aims To Help Train Students To Become Teachers In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An influential nonprofit is opening its checkbook to help to develop middle-school math and science teachers in Philadelphia.

“It’s one of our hardest-to-fill positions.”

Lou Bellardine, the Philadelphia School District’s Chief Talent Officer, knows how difficult it is to find qualified math and science teachers for fourth through eighth grade. Enter the Philadelphia School Partnership, which is giving $1.2 million to Drexel University to launch a middle school teacher training program.

PSP Executive Director Mark Gleason says district, charter and catholic schools share the need.

“They’re telling us ‘our teacher pipeline is not strong enough, and in particular in the middle grades it’s especially a problem.'”

The Dragons Teach Middle Years program aims to produce 40 graduates a year by 2022. Twenty-year-old Aja Sor hopes to be among them.

“There’s kids from the neighborhood and one might be more well-off and one might not be able to eat dinner that night. So I feel as though me being from Philly I’ve prepared myself because I’ve been that kid.”

Gleason says the Drexel students will spend 30-weeks as student teachers, more than twice the norm.