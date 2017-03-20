Victim Speaks Out After Snowball Fight Turns Into Violent Brawl Inside SEPTA Station

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy is speaking out after he says a snowball fight on the street Thursday escalated into a violent underground brawl.

It happened at the Race-Vine station of the Broad Street line, around 3:30 p.m.

“My one friend just said, ‘stop throwing the snow.'” said victim Jared Beck.

The 17-year-old String Theory Charter student said he and classmates attempted to flee a group of young men by heading into the SEPTA station. Unfortunately, he says those throwing the snowballs got there first.

“There was about 30 of them down there waiting,” said Beck. “Once we got in, there was no getting out, and we just tried our best.”

The teen’s mother says she was horrified when she saw a video of what had gone down.

“He sent me a text and just told me that he had been jumped and that he was on the subway home,” said mother Cindi Fields. “Before I got to see him someone had sent me the video of it, and the world just stopped turning.”

In a video recorded by a witness, Beck can be seen pleading with the alleged attackers as his friend is swarmed and kicked on the ground.

“My priority was to make sure they got off him before he was seriously injured,” said Beck.

That’s when he was hit.

“You see one kid on the ground, he’s getting kicked, and then you see your son go down and you just… I want justice,” said Beck’s father, Thomas Beck.

His parents have met with investigators who say they are closing in on eight people wanted in connection to the fight.

You watch the brutality and you’re just like, where are these people from,” said Beck’s father.

Three teens were injured, with Beck suffering bumps and scrapes.

“To see eight people attacking my son, I wanted to go through whatever video screen I was watching, but as a mom, we are going to take the right steps and handle it with the right justice system,” said Fields.

No arrests have been made as of yet, but police say they have identified some of the suspects and charges will likely come soon.