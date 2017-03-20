Republican In North Philly Special Election: ‘It Needs To Change’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Republican Lucinda Little is optimistic heading into tomorrow’s special election to fill an open State House seat in North Philadelphia’s 197th District, primarily because she faces no opponent.

Little, running unopposed after the previous two representatives pleaded guilty to corruption charges and her Democratic opponent was removed from the ballot for not actually living in the district, told Chris Stigall on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT that it’s time to start doing things differently.

“This seat has been controlled by the Democrats for at least 50 years and I’ve lived here for 25 years and I don’t see things in my neighborhood getting better. We have a homeless epidemic. Our veterans aren’t being taken care of. There’s abandoned factories, abandoned buildings. We should be in a better state than we are.”

She believes the long string of Democratic politicians, that faced no real opposition, stopped focusing on the needs of their residents.

“I’m tired of the corruption. I’m tired of the back room deals. Something has to change. It’s supposed to be a two party system and we’re not. Philadelphia is a one party system. They control everything. Absolute power corrupts absolutely. That’s where we’re heading. It’s need to stop. It needs to change.”

Little also feels a change in party for the district’s representative will give it a stronger advocate in Harrisburg.

“As the Republican, I will be with the majority, so our voice will be heard for the first time in a very long time because I will be sitting on the committees that handle the budgeting, that handle all of the issues and the 197th will actually be better for it.”