Not One, But Two Tom Brady Super Bowl Jerseys Found

March 20, 2017 9:04 AM By Andrew Porter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tom Brady’s Super Bowl jersey has been found on foreign soil and was taken by someone posing as an international media member, according to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports. 

That’s not the weird part.

According to CSNNE’s Tom E. Curran, the FBI found two of Brady’s Super Bowl jerseys — the one from Super Bowl 51 and one from Super Bowl 41 — both reportedly taken by the same person.

Brady revealed he lost his Super Bowl 51 jersey in February after the game was over. The jersey is reportedly worth $500,000. 

At 9:15am on Monday, the NFL released a statement confirming the reports.

 

