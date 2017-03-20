Police Investigate 2 Fatal Shootings In Logan

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are investigating two separate fatal shootings in the city’s Logan section.
The most recent happened at Old York Road and Ruscomb Street.
Medics found the victim on the sidewalk early Monday morning with a gunshot wound to the back of his head.
Police have not yet identified the victim or a motive.
Detective did find several surveillance cameras in the area and hope that they will provide more answers.
Just one mile from there was another deadly shooting eight hours earlier.
Police say a man was shot twice around 7:30 Sunday night on the 1900 block of Roberts Avenue.
Authorities rushed the victim to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
So far, no arrests have been made.
If you have any information, you are urged to call Philadelphia Police.