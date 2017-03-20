Penn State Hockey Wins Big Ten Championship

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On September 17, 2010 Penn State’s hockey team officially moved to the NCAA Division 1 level.
Related: Penn State Ranked No. 7 In Final AP Poll
On March 18th, late on Saturday night, the young program won their first ever Big Ten Championship, beating Wisconsin 2-1 in double overtime.
PSU freshman Liam Folkes won it for the Nittany Lions, scoring his second goal of the game. Freshman goalie Peyton Jones was named the Tournament Most Outstanding Player after he made 51 saves.
The win earned Penn State (24-11-2) a No. 3 seed in their first ever NCAA Tournament. They’ll face second seeded Union (25-9-3) on Saturday in Cincinnati at 4:30 p.m.