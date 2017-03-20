WATCH LIVE: FBI Director James Comey Testifies On Capitol Hill On Russia's Influence In Election

Penn State Hockey Wins Big Ten Championship

March 20, 2017 1:11 PM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Penn State

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On September 17, 2010 Penn State’s hockey team officially moved to the NCAA Division 1 level.

Related: Penn State Ranked No. 7 In Final AP Poll

On March 18th, late on Saturday night, the young program won their first ever Big Ten Championship, beating Wisconsin 2-1 in double overtime.

PSU freshman Liam Folkes won it for the Nittany Lions, scoring his second goal of the game. Freshman goalie Peyton Jones was named the Tournament Most Outstanding Player after he made 51 saves.

The win earned Penn State (24-11-2) a No. 3 seed in their first ever NCAA Tournament. They’ll face second seeded Union (25-9-3) on Saturday in Cincinnati at 4:30 p.m.

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Spirits Convention
Getaway Guide To Marina Shopping

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia