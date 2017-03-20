Opening Statements In Trial Of Former PSU President Expected Tuesday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Opening statements are expected Tuesday in the trial of former Penn State President Graham Spanier — accused in an alleged cover-up of the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse scandal.
Seven women and five men were impaneled in an unusual jury selection process. In open court, the judge asked more than 130 prospective jurors general questions about potential conflicts, including whether or not they might be influenced by their feelings about Penn State – good or bad. They responded by standing up. But then, one by one, prospective jurors were interviewed and chosen in the judge’s chambers, away from public view.
What was established in open court was that as expected, Graham Spanier’s former co-defendants – former Athletic Director Tim Curley and former Penn State Vice-President Gary Schultz — are expected to testify in the trial of their former boss.
Curley and Schultz each entered a guilty plea to a charge of child endangerment Monday of last week.
Spanier is charged with child endangerment and conspiracy.