Officer Injured After Protest Outside Pittsburgh Jail Turns Violent

PITTSBURGH (CBS) — Protestors reportedly broke the windows of a jail in Pittsburgh and got into a scuffle with a police officer, Monday night.
According to CBS Pittsburgh, it happened at the Allegheny County Jail around 8 p.m.
Public Safety officials say about 20 protestors, all dressed in black, smashed windows, including the window of an SUV that was parked outside the courthouse.
MORE JAIL PROTEST: Demonstrators smashed window of this SUV parked outside City Court. One police officer hurt pic.twitter.com/n7nSwSyNSy
— Ralph Iannotti (@IannottiRalph) March 21, 2017
The protesters reportedly ran off once they were confronted by a police officer.
CBS Pittsburgh reports the officer suffered a shoulder injury after getting into a scuffle with the protesters.
Two people have been taken into custody.