Officer Injured After Protest Outside Pittsburgh Jail Turns Violent

March 20, 2017 9:52 PM
PITTSBURGH (CBS) — Protestors reportedly broke the windows of a jail in Pittsburgh and got into a scuffle with a police officer, Monday night.

According to CBS Pittsburgh, it happened at the Allegheny County Jail around 8 p.m.

Public Safety officials say about 20 protestors, all dressed in black, smashed windows, including the window of an SUV that was parked outside the courthouse.

The protesters reportedly ran off once they were confronted by a police officer.

CBS Pittsburgh reports the officer suffered a shoulder injury after getting into a scuffle with the protesters.

Two people have been taken into custody.

