Manoa Elementary School To Take Part In Third Annual ‘Feed The Fire’ Event

HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — An elementary school in Havertown will be participating in the third annual “Feed the Fire” event to honor the life of a child who passed away from complications of a heart and lung transplant.
Weston Keeton passed away three years ago at the age of 7 due to transplant complications at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
The event has been organized by Weston’s parents, Julie and Adam Keeton.
“Weston adored firefighters, and so many firefighters took time to brighten up Weston’s day while he was ill,” Julie Keeton said in a statement. “By helping the heroes Weston loved so much it helps us continue to let his life touch others.”
Two of the Weston’s close friends, Patrice Bendig and Jen Terruso, have organized items to be collected by families of Manoa Elementary students to the firefighters at Manoa Fire Company. Community members are invited to stop by Manoa Fire Company-Station 56, on Thursday, March 23 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. to donate water, snacks, a meal, thank you cards or just themselves saying thanks.
Over 200 fire stations nationwide will be recipients of acts of kindness on Thursday, which include baked goods, meals, sports drinks, bottled water and other tokens of appreciation.
Individuals interested in learning how to participate can visit the event’s Facebook page. Food donations to be distributed to firefighters are also appreciated, and can be arranged by contacting Julie Keeton at julie.keeton@gmail.com. To learn more about Weston Keeton’s life, visit www.WestonsWarriors.com.