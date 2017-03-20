WATCH LIVE: FBI Director James Comey Testifies On Capitol Hill On Russia's Influence In Election

Teen Rescued From Inside Drainage Tube In Wilmington, Del.

March 20, 2017 9:43 AM

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Authorities say a teenager was rescued from inside a drainage tube in the area of the Market Street Bridge in Wilmington, Delaware.

Officials say they received a call around 7:43 a.m. Monday for the report of a report of a juvenile sitting on the rocks below.

Upon arrival, officers found a 14-year-old male sitting inside of a drainage tube of the retaining wall adjacent to the Wilmington pumping station.

Police say they received a call indicating that the juvenile jumped from the Market Street Bridge and was seen swimming to the adjacent drainage tube where he took refuge.

A water rescue was deployed to rescue the teen.

Authorities say a single rescuer was lowered to the male where he was assessed for injuries. Officials say he was verbal, had no injuries, and showed no signs of hypothermia.

Crews wrapped the teen in blankets until he could be extricated from the drainage tube.

The male was then hoisted to EMS workers above and transported to AI Du Pont Hospital for Children.

After 55 minutes, police say the scene was placed under control and the Market Street is now reopened.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Spirits Convention
Getaway Guide To Marina Shopping

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia