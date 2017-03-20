Magic Storm Back To Beat 76ers 112-109 In OT 

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Nikola Vucevic had 26 points and 13 rebounds, Evan Fournier scored 19 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Philadelphia 76ers 112-109 in overtime on Monday night.

Orlando overcame a 17-point second-half deficit. Fournier led the way in OT with eight points, and Terrence Ross had four points in the extra session and 15 overall. The Magic also beat Phoenix on Friday and have consecutive wins for the first time since December.

Ross gave the Magic a 106-104 lead on a jumper with 34.7 seconds left in overtime and hit two free throws with 17.4 seconds remaining. Fournier and Jodie Meeks then put the game away with four straight free throws.

Orlando also got 17 points from Aaron Gordon, and Elfrid Payton had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Richaun Holmes and Robert Covington led the 76ers with 24 points each, while Holmes had 14 rebounds and Covington had 13. Holmes was starting in place of injured Jahlil Okafor at center.

Dario Saric had 18 points before fouling out with 3:53 remaining in regulation for Philadelphia.

The 76ers forced overtime when Justin Anderson converted 1 of 2 free throws with 20.7 seconds remaining to make it 98-98. A minute earlier, Payton scored on a layup to give the Magic a 98-97 lead.

The Magic completed their comeback when Ross buried a pull-up jumper with 3:28 left to lead 94-92. Seconds earlier, Gordon made two free throws to tie it after Saric got his sixth foul.

Holmes was on his way to a big night in the first half with 17 points and nine rebounds to help the 76ers take a 56-41 lead at the break. Holmes had his way around the rim against both Bismack Biyombo and Vucevic, helping Philadelphia outscore Orlando 36-20 in the paint during the first two quarters.

TIP-INS

76ers: Okafor missed the game with right knee soreness, and veteran Gerald Henderson was given the night off to rest because it was a back-to-back game. … With Okafor and Henderson out, the 76ers were down to eight healthy players, but second-year swingman Justin Anderson flew out to Orlando on Monday morning to join the team. Anderson missed Sunday’s game and was listed as doubtful for Monday with the flu.

Magic: Meeks was on the floor for the first time since dislocating his thumb on Jan. 18. Meeks, acquired in a trade with Detroit last summer, had missed 26 straight games and has missed a total of 45 games this season after sitting out the first 19 games after undergoing foot surgery after the trade. … Payton had a rough start, scoring two points, committing two turnovers and committing three fouls in the first 6:50 of the game. He didn’t play the rest of the first half.

UP NEXT

76ers: Philadelphia continues its five-game trip in Oklahoma City on Wednesday. The Thunder are 14-1 against the 76ers since moving to Oklahoma City.

Magic: Orlando will host Charlotte on Wednesday night. The Hornets have won six straight over the Magic.

