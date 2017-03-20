Is More Expensive Dog Food Actually Better For Fido?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–Pet owners want to feed their furry friends with only the best ingredients, but is the high-end food really worth it?

Dogs are more than man’s best friend, they are also members of our families.

And like a child, you probably only want to feed your pooch only the best

Dr. Michael Cohen, with Center City Veterinary Hospital, says if you were to ask ten vets, you’ll get probably 12 different answers.

He says there has been a lot of change in the pet food industry over the past few decades.

“The pet food industry has grown immensely so pretty much any commercial dog food that you buy now is going to be balanced for the dog,” said Cohen.

He says the price on the bag doesn’t really matter.

“I did the math and realized I was spending about $3 a day,” said one woman.

“I’d say about 50, 60 dollars,” another man said he paid.

Another dog owner says, “If I can spend that on coffee for myself, I mine as well spend that on my dog.”

What’s important though is the manufacturer’s production quality.

“Personally I go with the bigger brands and that’s mostly because we know they’re sourcing materials from reputable places,” said Cohen

He says most owners should stick to swiping their credit card and not making dog food at home.

“We generally don’t recommend home cooked diets long term for dogs and the reason is there are a lot of micro nutrients you’re just not going to be supplying,” said Cohen.

Now Dr. Cohen adds, regardless of what you feed your dog, the most important piece of advice is to make sure your dog is not overweight.