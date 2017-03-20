Philadelphia Man Claims He Was Denied Service From NYC Bar For Wearing Pro-Trump Hat

NEW YORK (CBS/AP) — A Philadelphia man has sued a New York City bar after he says he was denied service because he was wearing a hat supporting President Donald Trump.
The New York Post reports Greg Piatek says in the lawsuit that he and his friends were initially served drinks at The Happiest Hour on Jan. 28. But he says once a bartender noticed his “Make America Great Again” hat, he asked Piatek if it was “a joke.” He says a second round of drinks was “slammed” down on the bar.
FBI Director Comey: No Information To Support Trump Claims He Was Wiretapped By Obama
“Ignoring me because I’m wearing the hat is ridiculous,” Piatek told the Post. “It’s really sad.”
The suit claims a manager later asked Piatek to leave, saying he was told by the bar owner that “anyone who supports Trump or believes what you believe is not welcome here.”
Piatek’s lawyer, Paul Liggieri, told the Post that the incident was “humiliating” for his client.
The bar didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.
(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)