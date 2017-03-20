Good Samaritans Help Stranded Dolphin 

NORTH WILDWOOD BEACH, N.J. (CBS) — A group of good Samaritans helped a beached dolphin at the Inlet Beach in North Wildwood, Monday afternoon.
Video posted on the North Wildwood Recreation and Tourism Facebook page shows the stranded mammal unable to get back out to sea.
The group says they spotted the beached dolphin around 1:30 p.m. and attempted to guide it back out but were unsuccessful.
But with a little help from the North Wildwood Beach Patrol and the North Wildwood Fire Department, the dolphin was able to safely get back out to sea.