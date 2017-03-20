Food Extravaganza Raises Money To Benefit Philly’s Immigration Community

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A foodie event curated by Philadelphia celebrity chef Jose Garces will help benefit the city’s immigrant community.
This year’s Garces Foundation Benefit takes place at the Loews Hotel on Friday, March 24. The theme is “Think Local, Give Local.”
“The benefit really helps support the Garces Foundation and the Garces Foundation started in 2012,” Garces said. “It was founded to support Philadelphia’s immigrant community, particularly employees of Philadelphia’s hospitality industry and their families.”
He says with the help of Philadelphia’s chef community, they hope to raise $100,000.
“The money goes to support these community health days,” Garces explained. “Doctors that come there and they usually donate their time, but there’s medical equipment and needs that occur, as well as our SREL program, which is English for the restaurant worker and everyday living.”