Police: Drunk Man Passes Out At McDonald’s Drive-Thru

March 20, 2017 3:07 PM
Filed Under: Dover Police Department, McDonald's

DOVER, Del. (CBS) — A man is accused of passing out drunk at a McDonald’s drive-thru.

Dover police say they responded to a call around 1 a.m. on Saturday about a driver passed out in the drive-thru lane at the McDonald’s at 915 South DuPont Highway.

According to the police report, officers determined 21-year-old Octavio Lopez-Hernandez was intoxicated and placed him under arrest.

This is his third DUI offense.

Lopez-Hernandez is being held at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in default of a $5,000 cash bond.

