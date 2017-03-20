Police: Drunk Man Passes Out At McDonald’s Drive-Thru

DOVER, Del. (CBS) — A man is accused of passing out drunk at a McDonald’s drive-thru.
Dover police say they responded to a call around 1 a.m. on Saturday about a driver passed out in the drive-thru lane at the McDonald’s at 915 South DuPont Highway.
According to the police report, officers determined 21-year-old Octavio Lopez-Hernandez was intoxicated and placed him under arrest.
This is his third DUI offense.
Lopez-Hernandez is being held at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in default of a $5,000 cash bond.