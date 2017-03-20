DelVal’s Zach Roseberry Wins Second Straight D-3 National Championship

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One of the greatest area college wrestling careers came to a close earlier this month and did so in style.

Delaware Valley University heavyweight Zach Roseberry wrapped up his time as an Aggie with a second-straight NCAA Division III national championship, beating Donnie Longendyke of Augsburg College 3-2 on March 11th to win the crown.

“I mean it’s a dream come true, pretty much,” Roseberry tells KYW Newsradio. “I mean I can’t even describe how it feels to do so well over the last two years and to win two national titles, it’s just crazy. It’s a dream come true, really.”

Listen to the entire interview with DelVal’s Zach Roseberry:

Roseberry is just the third wrestler in DelVal history to win more than one national title. Roseberry compares the feeling of winning a second title to the first.

“I think the first one was a little more of, probably not a surprise, but more of, I wasn’t going into the tournament expecting to win,” he says. “I was hoping I was going to win, but I wasn’t really expecting it. This year I think I was a little bit more confident. Especially having the same kid in the finals from last year, I think it made me even more confident because I’d already wrestled him once. I think that helped.”

The victory for that second title was also Roseberry’s 60th win in a row. That is the longest winning streak in program history. Roseberry’s career record as an Aggie was a staggering 134-12. The 134 wins are the most in program history. Records like this are impressive in their own right, but when you consider that DelVal is one of the most storied wrestling programs in the area, it takes the appreciation of his career to a whole other level.

“I really did accomplish a lot and it feels great to be one of the best that came through there,” Roseberry says. “But I just try to work hard every practice and I try to put everything I got into it and it ended up just working out in the best way it ever possibly could.”