Comcast Customers Set To Enjoy Free Week Of Netflix

March 20, 2017 3:37 PM By Ian Bush
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re not one of the 89 million Netflix subscribers, you’ll have a chance to see what all the fuss is about for free — as long as you’re a Comcast customer.

Movies like Finding Dory, series including House of Cards and Orange is the New Black are all yours to binge on, and you won’t have to part with a penny — as long as you pay your Comcast bill and have the newest connected DVR box, the X1.

It’ll be available from April 3d through the 9th, as part of what the Philly media giant calls its ‘Xfinity Watchathon Week.’

If you don’t have X1, you can’t see Netflix, but all will get other premium content including Showtime and STARZ for free, along with past and current seasons of broadcast and cable shows.

Comcast says customers watched 70 million hours of programming during last year’s Watchathon.

