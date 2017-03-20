Bill To Protect Police Names Clears Pennsylvania House…Again

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — A bill to prevent the immediate release of the names of police officers involved in shootings has passed the state House – again.
A similar bill passed the legislature in its last two-year session, but it was vetoed by Governor Tom Wolf.
The bill was reintroduced in the new session and Monday it cleared the state House again.
The measure prohibits releasing the name of a law enforcement officer involved in the discharge of a firearm or use of force during the performance of official duties before an investigation is complete or before 30 days after the incident has occurred.
The bill now goes to the state Senate.
The Legislative Black Caucus released a statement saying it is disappointed by the return of what it calls a “police secrecy” bill.