Best Ravioli In Philadelphia

Ravioli is a traditional Italian pasta that is both comforting and delicious and, with Philadelphia's deep Italian history, is authentically handmade and enjoyed by many throughout the city. From the Italian Market, where you can buy ravioli to make at home, to high-end restaurants, where you can enjoy a nice meal with a glass of wine, you're sure to enjoy the places listed below.

www.osteriaphilly.com 640 N. Broad St.Philadelphia, PA 19103(215) 763-0920 Osteria is part of the Vetri family and is another one of Chef Marc Vetri’s (with Chef Jeff Michaud) famed Italian restaurants in the city. Osteria’s award-winning menu of homemade pastas, antipasti and pizzas are created in its open kitchen, so you’ll be able to witness the action as your food is being prepared. Osteria serves a robioli “francobolli” postage-stamp ravioli that is served with thyme and royal trumpet mushrooms. Pair your ravioli with a perfectly selected glass of wine, cocktail or craft beer.

www.lascalasphilly.com 615 Chestnut St.Philadelphia, PA 19106(215) 928-0900 LaScala’s is a cozy Italian-American restaurant popular among locals and visitors alike. The restaurnat is a part of the Apollo pizzeria family, but with an extended menu that goes beyond its famous pizza. LaScala’s serves two types of ravioli that’ll make you want to take two trips here to try both. The classic Ravioli is made with ricotta, basil, fresh herbs and tomato sauce; however, the seafood-lover will want to order the lobster ravioli. If you’re travelling from out of town, parking is free with any entree after 3 p.m.

For great value, great taste and casual dining, head to Spasso Italian Grill in Old City. Spasso serves fresh seafood and meats, vegetables, homemade pastas and desserts that are made in-house. It has three varieties of raviolis, including crabmeat ravioli (with a pesto cream sauce and sundried tomatoes), ravioli quattro formaggi (spinach pasta with four cheeses and mushrooms) and ravioli di-carne (grilled with a mushroom demi-glace).

www.superiorpasta.com 905 Christian St.Philadelphia, PA 19147(215) 627-3306 Superior Pasta Company has been feeding hungry Philadelphians and making pasta in the Italian Market since 1948. Founded by an Italian immigrant, Superior started manufacturing the finest cheese ravioli in town before experimenting with different fillings like porcini mushroom and eggplant. You can buy from Superior Pasta Company by either shopping online or stopping in its store in the Italian Market. It offers an array of ravioli, from cheese to crab, take-home dinners and dinner packages that feed either two or four.