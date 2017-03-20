Beauty Pageant Held For Children With Special Needs In Langhorne

LANGHORNE, Pa. (CBS) — Over 20 children with special needs participated in a beauty pageant in Langhorne over the weekend.
“Tiara’s Loving Children Special Needs Pageant” was held at the Sheraton in Bucks County Sunday afternoon.
Contestants between the ages of three to 20 strutted their stuff down the runway.
Participants modeled four outfits for the pageant’s jungle-safari theme.
Jacqueline Breault-Straffe, PA Director of Tiara’s Loving Children says, “It is so heartwarming to see all the families come out to watch their children participate in such an event. It’s nice to give the parents a moment to celebrate their children and watch.”
The pageant first started in New Jersey and has since expanded to multiple states.