Authorities Investigate Murder/Suicide In Berks County

SHOEMAKERSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (CBS) – Authorities are investigating an overnight murder/suicide in Berks County.
Police say a 911 call was received from the 200 block of Fourth Street in Shoemakersville around 1:07 a.m. Monday.
Authorities say the caller, identified as 50-year-old Carol Zimmerman, said “Garry shot me.”
Zimmerman was pronounced dead behind the residence on Fourth Street.
Authorities say Garry Maurer, 61, was found dead in his residence on the 400 block of Chestnut Street around 4:25 a.m.
They say he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The distance between the locations is about 50 yards, according to police.
Authorities have not released a motive at this time.