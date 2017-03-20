Authorities Investigate Murder/Suicide In Berks County

March 20, 2017 1:37 PM
Filed Under: Berks County, Murder-Suicide

SHOEMAKERSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (CBS) – Authorities are investigating an overnight murder/suicide in Berks County.

Police say a 911 call was received from the 200 block of Fourth Street in Shoemakersville around 1:07 a.m. Monday.

Teacher Accused Of Kidnapping 15-Year-Old Student 

Authorities say the caller, identified as 50-year-old Carol Zimmerman, said “Garry shot me.”

Zimmerman was pronounced dead behind the residence on Fourth Street.

Authorities say Garry Maurer, 61, was found dead in his residence on the 400 block of Chestnut Street around 4:25 a.m.

They say he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police: Burglars Steal Up To $1 Million Worth Of Jewels From Store

The distance between the locations is about 50 yards, according to police.

Authorities have not released a motive at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Spirits Convention
Getaway Guide To Marina Shopping

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia