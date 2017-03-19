Wine, Dinosaurs Paired Together As Philly Wine Week ‘Corks’ Off

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philly Wine Week 2017 has officially been uncorked.

Around 500 people filled The Academy of Natural Sciences of all places Sunday for the Opening Corks Party.

“There’s nothing cooler than looking at a T-Rex and sipping on Chardonnay or Sauvignon Blanc,” says Philly Wine Week co founder Kate Moroney Miller.

There were 30 vendors on hand pouring over 100 different wines. Over at Thomas Dean’s table…

“We’ve got three beautiful white wines,” he explains. “A sparkling Arneis from Italy from Roero, we have a Gruener Veltliner from Austria which is very crisp and clean, and then a Riesling, classic exiled but very dry.”

Aaron Gordon was pouring wines from Rioja Spain.

“Blancos, Rosatos and Tinto wines, like red wines,” he says. “People can’t get enough of them, and the Rosé category is pouring more than anything else.”

Angie Verrecchio was in very high spirits during the opening ceremony:

“I really love California wines and there’s a couple of vendors here from California, but my favorite has been the Duckhorn.”

For Frank Longo, it was all about new experiences:

“What I really like was trying wines I wouldn’t buy normally. Normally you stick with Californians or France, but I had wines from Austria and Germany, even England so that’s pretty cool.”

Local spots like Tria and Di Bruno Bros were there as well serving cheese to go with the wine.

Philly Wine Week continues through March 26th.

