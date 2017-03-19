Weekend Box Office Report: ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Breaks Records On Way To Top

March 19, 2017 10:00 PM By Bill Wine
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Beasts of one sort or another led the way at the box office over the weekend.

The live-action remake of the animated classic, Beauty and the Beast, ran away with first-place honors, earning an estimated $170-million on its debut weekend.

It was the biggest March opening of all time, the biggest PG-rated opening of all time, and the seventh-biggest opening in movie history.

That dazzling display dropped last weekend’s leader, Kong: Skull Island, into the runner-up slot, taking in another $29-million on its second weekend of release.

Third place belonged to Logan with $18-million.

And rounding out the top five were Get Out with $13-million and The Shack with $6-million.

Overall, mostly because of Beauty and the Beast, industry-wide totals were far beyond those of last weekend as well as those of the counterpart weekend last year.

