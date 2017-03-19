Trial Of Former PSU President To Begin This Week

HARRISBURG (CBS) — More than five years after the Jerry Sandusky scandal exploded, the trial of the former president of Penn State University, accused in an alleged cover-up in the Sandusky case, is set to begin with jury selection Monday morning in a Harrisburg courtroom.
“Well, with the pleas of Curley and Schultz, I would expect that they would testify as prosecution witnesses,” he said.
It is not known for certain what if any role Curley and Schultz would play in a Spanier trial, but Parry notes that the child endangerment charge to which Curley and Schultz pleaded guilty was reduced from a felony to a misdemeanor.
In any event, Parry said the guilty pleas can’t be good news for the Spanier defense.