Special Election For The Pennsylvania House Gets Even More Special

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Voters from Pennsylvania’s 197th House district will go to the polls, Tuesday, for a special election for state representative.

But their choices will be limited as there’s just one candidate on the ballot– and she’s from the party that represents just 5% of the district’s registered voters.

Republican Lucinda Little ended up the only candidate on the ballot, in a district where registration is 85% Democratic, by a series of events she did not foresee.

“No I did not think we would be here. The optimistic side of me was, absolutely, we’re going to take this, no problem. The realistic side was, this is an uphill battle,” Little said. “But did I think it was going to be as crazy as it’s turned out to be? No, I did not.”

The special election was called when the district’s state rep resigned after being convicted of a felony.

Little’s initial democratic opponent got tossed off the ballot for not living in the district.

Democrats have picked a write-in candidate, Emilio Vazquez.

“I really didn’t want to do it, but if I didn’t step up there was nobody to step up,” Vazquez said.

Vazquez seems confident despite the odds against a write-in candidacy. The results are expected to take a while because write-ins take longer to count.