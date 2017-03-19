Some NFL Alumni Helped Teach Kids Life Skills Through Cooking

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –NFL alumni team up, to teach kids life skills, by cooking some tasty meals.

Dr. Jen Welter was the first woman to coach in the NFL, and on Sunday afternoon she went to the Woodstone Tavern in Magnolia, Camden County to put her coaching skills to work in the kitchen.

“Being able to experience that with the kids, it’s really great because they can see, as serious as you might be in one thing, you’re always a work in progress in something else,” said Welter.

Dr. Jen says the kitchen is the perfect place to teach life lessons.

“They way we’re cooking today, with everybody taking a different component, its teamwork. Taking different skills ability and talents and putting them together,” Welter said.

Jairo Caba took part in the program hosted by the organization Kitch Cred.

“It feels good, because it’s my first time actually cooking. I don’t really know how to cook,” Caba said. “It’s a new experience and I can’t wait to try this thing out because it’s going to be good.”

The kids and the NFL alum cooked tortilla chips, salsa, guacamole, and chili all with a healthy flair.