Police Looking To Identify 8 Individuals In Connection With SEPTA Fight

March 19, 2017 12:15 PM
SEPTA

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA police are looking to speak to eight people in connection with a fight that happened last week.

Officials with SEPTA tell CBS 3 the incident started as a snowball fight that escalated into the Race-Vine station of the Broad Street subway on March 15, just after 3:30 p.m.

Photos: SEPTA Police Looking To Identify 8 Individuals

Police have not said how the eight people are connected to the fight.

If you have any information that could help police, please call 215-580-8111.

