Philly’s Largest Cinco de Mayo Celebration Cancelled Amid Immigration Concerns

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s largest Cinco de Mayo celebration has been cancelled this year amid immigration concerns and threats.
This would be 10th year for El Carnaval de Puebla, where thousands gather along Washington Avenue in South Philly, dressed in bright-colored costumes and masks to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.
“We are trying to show our children the tradition from our country,” said David Pina, one of the event’s organizers.
Pina says they cancelled this year’s party because they’ve gotten threats about federal agents targeting the event.
“They say, ‘we are going to call the immigration guys, so they can come over and catch more people,'” he said.
2010’s Census shows that 13 percent of Philadelphia’s population is Hispanic.
“We are not a bad people. We are a good people,” said Pina. “We work. We pay taxes. We help the economy and we help the country.”
Pina says they hope to try again next year.