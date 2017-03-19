WATCH: John Beilein Celebrates Michigan Win With Water Gun

Ryan Mayer

The Michigan Wolverines advanced to the Sweet 16 on Sunday afternoon with a 73-69 win over the Louisville Cardinals. The Wolverines have been on a sustained magical run over the course of the last couple of weeks winning four straight in the Big Ten tournament before holding off a game Oklahoma State team in the Round of 64 on Friday. Following the team punching their ticket to the Sweet 16, the Wolverines had some fun with their celebration.

Yep, that’s head coach John Beilein entering with a water gun to try and get his players before they doused him with their cups of water. The joyous celebration will continue for at least a couple days as Michigan won’t be in action again until either Thursday or Friday against the winner of the Oregon-Rhode Island game later tonight.