Fundraiser Held For Local Man Looking To Land Spot On 2020 Tokyo Paralympics

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (CBS) — A few weeks ago, we shared the story of a local man, Brandon Holiday, who survived ten heart attacks and overcame an array of health complications.

Even after doctors amputated his left leg, below the knee, he has gone on to become a member of the National Paracanoe Team.

Now, he is asking for your help to raise money for a new sprint boat that could land him a spot on team USA for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

Saturday morning, Sweat Fitness in Conshohocken hosted the Do it for Dysons Daddy fundraiser for Holiday, a former Salisbury City, Maryland, police officer.

Dyson is Holiday’s service dog.

So how has this former police officer remained so positive after a lupus diagnosis and battling multiple other health problems?

He says kayaking saved his life.

“The training is 20 to 30 hours a week. Weights, cardio. It gets rough, but there’s a hunger to it, to want to see yourself do better,” said Holiday, who is the Executive Director of Athletes with Disabilities Network Northeast. “To get the support from here and to know that I’m going to be my best.”

Saturday’s fundraiser pulled in $1,700.