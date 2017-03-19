Fundraiser Held For Local Man Looking To Land Spot On 2020 Tokyo Paralympics

March 19, 2017 12:24 PM By Anita Oh
Filed Under: 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, Anita Oh, National Paracanoe Team

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (CBS) — A few weeks ago, we shared the story of a local man, Brandon Holiday, who survived ten heart attacks and overcame an array of health complications.

Even after doctors amputated his left leg, below the knee, he has gone on to become a member of the National Paracanoe Team.

Now, he is asking for your help to raise money for a new sprint boat that could land him a spot on team USA for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

Saturday morning, Sweat Fitness in Conshohocken hosted the Do it for Dysons Daddy fundraiser for Holiday, a former Salisbury City, Maryland, police officer.

Dyson is Holiday’s service dog.

So how has this former police officer remained so positive after a lupus diagnosis and battling multiple other health problems?

He says kayaking saved his life.

“The training is 20 to 30 hours a week. Weights, cardio. It gets rough, but there’s a hunger to it, to want to see yourself do better,” said Holiday, who is the Executive Director of Athletes with Disabilities Network Northeast. “To get the support from here and to know that I’m going to be my best.”

Saturday’s fundraiser pulled in $1,700.

More from Anita Oh
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Spirits Convention
Getaway Guide To Marina Shopping
RMHC Telethon: Bidding For Good

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia