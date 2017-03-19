Frustration Mounts As Snow Piles Continue To Block City Crosswalks

March 19, 2017 10:57 AM By Anita Oh
Filed Under: snow, snow removal, Winter Storm

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Frustration is building in Philadelphia over mounds of snow still piled up near crosswalks.

Days after the city was hit with a late blast of winter, a mound of snow was left blocking a lane of traffic on Market Street in Old City.

anita 8a liveshot snow removal 3 19 frame 57855 Frustration Mounts As Snow Piles Continue To Block City Crosswalks

 

A city spokesperson said that workers did meet the most urgent goal of making roads passable.

Thirty trucks made their rounds Saturday to clear more snow and ice from curbs and to salt the roadways, but many people were still left maneuvering around the mounds.

“I’d like to cordially invite Mayor Kenney to come out and try and cross the street at any one of these intersections,” said Pam Covey of South Philadelphia.

“A lot of people are walking around and they still got a lot of snow out here,” said Barbara Bethea in Center City. “It’s kind of dangerous especially for the senior citizens.”

Anyone with a request for snow removal is asked to call 311.

More from Anita Oh
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Spirits Convention
Getaway Guide To Marina Shopping
RMHC Telethon: Bidding For Good

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia